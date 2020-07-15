Nissan’s electric crossover, the 2022 Ariya, takes a bow in production form. Many more states want all their big trucks to go electric. Fisker is trying to tap into VW’s MEB platform. And how about a hydrogen fuel-cell supercar? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Nissan Ariya has been revealed, and while much carried over from its production-bound concept form shown last year, we checked in with executives to shed light on 10 geeky details in this new electric crossover. It isn’t arriving in the U.S. until the second half of 2021, and at the rate the EV landscape is changing, that seems like a long wait.

Electric trucks are coming to more than just California. 15 states plus the District of Columbia have allied to draft regulations requiring all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks to be fully electric by 2050. That includes buses, vans, and even large pickups.

The Hyperion hydrogen fuel-cell supercar originally headed in concept form to the New York Auto Show in April, is due to be shown next month. Will this exclusive, fast-looking car get some EV fans thinking differently about hydrogen, or will it only add to the hype?

Earlier in the week we reported that Fisker is attempting to go public. In a new twist, Fisker disclosed he is in talks to gain access to the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric-car platform, to underpin the Ocean electric crossover. VW has offered it up to other automakers and niche purposes before, but Fisker would be the first we’re aware of to take them up on it.

