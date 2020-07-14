With new Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport models out, how will hybrid and possibly electric models take form? Honda and CATL are now partners. The Kia Soul has been recalled. And Fisker is going public. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Bronco is back. Ford last night reintroduced the nameplate, in the form of two retro-styled models: Bronco and Bronco Sport. Both of these models embrace the heritage of the brand while catering to go-anywhere weekend adventurers. And while an electric Bronco remains an open question, hybrid powertrains, in some form, are on the way for both.

Honda and battery giant CATL have entered a partnership that initially starts with vehicles for CATL’s home market, China, but expands to joint development of batteries and, as the companies put it, “a long-term relationship.”

Monday, Fisker announced a plan to go public, with the help of Spartan Energy Acquisition Cop., an Apollo-backed acquisition firm. As Tesla stock soars and companies like Nikola are trying the same sort of maneuver, will this give Fisker the push it needs to bring its Ocean electric crossover to market?

The 2015-2016 Kia Soul EV has been recalled over concerns that it might roll away when placed in Park. Kia’s fix simply upgrades these vehicles to activate the parking brake automatically, as these models do from the 2017 model year on.

