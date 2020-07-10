Another report emphasizes the importance of making ride-hailing all-electric. Fisker is moving ahead with development. And we plugged in the fastest Porsche SUV ever. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fisker announced that it’s getting new funding to push ahead with development of its Ocean electric vehicle—and that it’s hired some several talented executives. But at $50 million, the new round is just a drop in the bucket for creating a new vehicle.

Electric vehicles put to use by ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft deliver much more carbon benefit than those for personal use, a new study from UC Davis finds. This comes less than a month after Lyft announced aims to go all-electric by 2030.

We drove the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe, and found it to pack in a lot of personality—several different personalities, actually. The 670-horsepower plug-in hybrid is claimed not only to be the quickest and fastest Porsche SUV ever, but to have usable fully electric range.

And over at Motor Authority, you can find a fresh batch of spy photos and video footage of testing prototypes for the BMW i4 electric car due in late 2021 as a 2022 model. Built with some design cues from the Concept i4 revealed earlier this year, with BMW’s fifth-generation battery pack, it could emerge a strong rival for the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2

_______________________________________

