Supplies are already pinched for the RAV4 Prime. London’s black cab tries on plug-in delivery-van duty. And another plug-in hybrid Audi is U.S.-bound. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Audi has confirmed that the A7 plug-in hybrid fastback is arriving to U.S. showrooms this fall. With a heat pump for the climate control and predictive efficiency features oriented toward electric mode, it's one of several PHEVs designed to fit in alongside the brand's electric push.

The iconic London black cab is being repurposed into a range-extended electric delivery van that could potentially be used well beyond the UK.

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid production is pinched due to a battery-supply issue. That’s already driven some rather shocking price premiums at the dealership for those who really want to get into one this summer.

And at The Car Connection: GM has confirmed that the Chevrolet Sonic small car has been discontinued. The production space at the company’s Orion Township, Michigan, plant will be reconfigured to build the upcoming Chevy Bolt EUV—meaning that, at least for now, that plant will only make EVs.

