The "highly efficient electric car" Audi said was being developed by its new Artemis team for 2024 won't be a compact vehicle as originally expected, but a large flagship sedan, Autocar reported Monday.

The new model has the internal codename E6, but could take on the A9 E-Tron name for production, the magazine reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. The car is expected to have exterior dimensions similar to the current Audi A7, but with interior space comparable to the larger A8, according to the report.

The A9 E-Tron will be the first product of the Artemis team announced by Audi last month. Similar to Ford's Team Edison, Artemis is intended to speed up development of new electric cars by adopting a more streamlined organizational structure.

Artemis will develop other models, including a successor to the efficiency-focused Audi A2, based on the AI:ME concept, as well as production versions of the AI:Race and AI:Trail electric concepts, according to Autocar. Audi CEO Markus Duesmann sees Artemis as a way for the automaker to keep pace with tech-focused upstarts like Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid, the magazine reported.

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept

The A9 E-Tron's anticipated 2024 arrival date is roughly in sync with the arrival of the Volkswagen Group's PPE platform, so the assumption is that the model would be built on that.

Audi just revealed that its Q4 E-Tron, which is based on the VW Group MEB platform, will be offered in Sportback and SUV body styles.

A small electric Audi sedan, also based on the MEB platform, is expected to arrive by 2023.

In total, Audi plans to launch 10 new electric cars globally, a portion of the 75 models from parent VW Group, spread across multiple brands.