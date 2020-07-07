We look at how the Toyota RAV4 Prime compares to plug-in hybrid rivals. Toyota recalls Prius models over hybrid-system concerns. And Jay Leno gets to drive a Canoo. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota has expanded a large recall of Prius and Prius V models, ranging from the 2013 through 2017 model years, to address a defect that could lead to the failure of the hybrid’s inverter.

Canoo is an electric-vehicle maker with quirky vehicle designs plus a business model like no other. Jay Leno got to drive in the company’s electric van, and was given a closer look inside the company—and of its potential business model—than we’ve seen yet.

People have been asking about the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime for a long time. After bringing you a first drive report on the plug-in hybrid RAV4 last week, we examined key range and gas-mileage numbers for its rivals, and how they compare.

And over at Motor Authority: The upcoming 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron has been spotted testing, in prototype form.

_______________________________________

