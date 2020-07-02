Hyundai reveals more about the Santa Fe plug-in hybrid. Ford explains why it’s now rating batteries by usable capacity. And Tesla managed to defy expectations with Q2 deliveries. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla is reportedly scaling down plans for its German Gigafactory—by cutting batteries out. Does it still warrant the Gigafactory label?

We have specs for the Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid that's likely due in the U.S. Although they look impressive, don’t expect quite the electric driving range of the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Ford has shifted the way it lists battery capacity for the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. We run through why Ford is saying it did so, and why it matters.

Tesla managed to deliver more vehicles in the second quarter of the year than in the first quarter. Yes, that was amid a raging pandemic and stay-at-home orders in many parts of the U.S. and Europe.

And in what might be a casualty of the pandemic and its economic woes, the startup Byton has reportedly halted its operations due to cash trouble. Stay tuned for more.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter