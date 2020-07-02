Tesla delivered more vehicles in the second quarter of 2020 than it did in the first quarter of the year, despite other automakers' reports of deliveries down by 30% or more.

Yes, we’re talking about the second quarter of 2020—when the coronavirus pandemic ground large sectors of the economy to a halt and forced many around the world to shelter at home.

In the period from April to May 2020, Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles globally—more than the total of 88,496 vehicles it delivered in January through March. Versus the second quarter last year—a particularly strong one—those deliveries were down about 5%, however.

Production was a different story. For the quarter, from its two global plants combined, it reported a production total of 82,272 vehicles, down nearly 20% from the 102,672 reported for the first quarter.

Tesla reported earlier in the year that its Shanghai factory achieved record levels of production for the company in the first quarter, despite the setbacks of the pandemic affecting China in that period.

Although Tesla didn’t break down production from its Fremont, California, facility, the company clearly didn’t have the same success there pushing ahead, as CEO Elon Musk clashed with local health officials over coronavirus stay-at-home orders and threatened to leave California.

“While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels,” the company reported.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla, near the end of the first quarter, when it was getting the first Model Y vehicles out to customers, announced a new “touchless delivery” method that essentially used the Tesla app as a handshake for delivery.

One other interesting tidbit is that the company is quietly ramping up its lease rate. According to Tesla, 5% of its total deliveries were subject to lease accounting—breaking out to 14% of delivered Model S and Model X vehicles and 4% of Model 3 and Model Y.