Lucid claims to be ahead of the pack in aerodynamics with its appropriately named Air. A clean-energy plan presented on Capitol Hill aims to end sales of new internal-combustion cars by 2035. And we have first drive impressions of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Our first drive of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime finds little to fault. It’s the way a plug-in hybrid should be, with a reserve of all-electric operation, fuel-efficient hybrid driving when you run through a charge, and better performance than the hybrid.

Lucid Motors suggests that, with a coefficient of drag of just 0.21 for the prototype, its upcoming Air electric car might be the world’s most aerodynamically efficient luxury car.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have unveiled a clean energy action plan that would boost EVs and clean energy infrastructure while stepping back somewhat from all the other social areas covered by the Green New Deal.

And over at Motor Authority, The Audi E-Tron S SUV and E-Tron S Sportback are the first EVs from a major automaker with a three-motor powertrain. What else exactly separates those models from the others in the E-Tron lineup?

