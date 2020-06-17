The coronavirus slowdown has delayed the Rimac C_Two electric supercar and pushed the debut date of the Lucid Air electric sedan to a September 9 virtual session. The EPA confirms Tesla’s 402-mile result but again places an asterisk next to the narrative. And VW will let you build an EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 258-mph Rimac C_Two serves as a cheerleader for what fully electric technology can do at the extremes. Due to coronavirus restrictions, it’s delayed first deliveries of the exclusive supercar to 2021.

Want to know, up close, what it’s like to build an electric car? Volkswagen is offering up the experience at its “glass house” factory in Germany.

Lucid has set a date—September 9—for the when it will show the production-ready Air electric sedan and lock in specs and pricing. Meanwhile construction of its Arizona plant continues, and its 40 testing and validation prototypes are back out at it after a coronavirus slowdown.

And the U.S. EPA updated Green Car Reports on Tesla’s claim of a 402-mile range on the Model S Long Range Plus. While the agency confirmed the new rating, it says that recent changes to the car make it different than the previous 391-mile result CEO Elon Musk had claimed would have been 400 miles.

_______________________________________

