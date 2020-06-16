Tesla has accomplished another electric-car first with its Model S.

“Starting today, all North American Model S Long Range Plus vehicles have an official EPA-rated range of 402 miles,” Tesla announced in a company post Monday afternoon.

The company says that the new 402-mile range applies back to when it started building “Long Range Plus” versions of the Model S earlier this year—in February.

The new number hasn’t yet been confirmed by the EPA, and Green Car Reports has reached out to the agency to confirm if this involved a retest.

A little more backstory is due. In January, when the Model S was officially rated at 373 miles, Musk hinted that a 400-mile EPA rating for the big fastback might be close. After the release of the Long Range Plus version of the Model S in February, the model was updated to 391 miles.

Then things got a little strange. Musk claimed that the EPA botched the range test for the Model S, accidentally leaving the car door open and the keys in the car, he claimed, which caused the car to lose 2% of its range overnight. The EPA refuted that and claimed that the latest 391-mile result was accurate.

Tesla outlined what’s new on the Model S to achieve this range, and it doesn’t mean increasing this car’s carbon footprint with more battery capacity. The new range represents a 20% boost in range versus a 2019 Model S 100D, which had the same battery pack design.

2020 Tesla Model S

Now Tesla has detailed what exactly that includes. Partly, it’s “a “significant mass reduction” through in-house seat manufacturing and lighter materials for the battery pack and drive units—among various lessons learned through the manufacturing of the Model 3 and Model Y. Also, the previous mechanical oil pump for the rear induction motor has been replaced with an electric oil pump that runs independent of vehicle speed, and “further improvements” have been made to the permanent magnet front motors (shared with those other models), adding 2% more range. And a new aero wheel design alone adds boosts range by another 2%.

The Long Range Plus includes a new Hold mode for regenerative braking that will blend in physical brakes with regenerative braking to bring you to a full stop without having to press the brake pedal.

That 402-mile Long Range Plus version is the most affordable Model S version. It currently costs $76,190, including the mandatory $1,200 destination fee.

2020 Tesla Model S

At this point, the only carmaker that looks close to potentially beating Tesla’s EPA range record is the Lucid Air. Lucid CEO Rawlinson—who, perhaps not so coincidentally was the original Model S chief engineer—has claimed that the Air will be able to accomplish not just an EPA range of more than 400 miles but 400 miles at true highway speeds.

Congrats to @dmetcalf for being the first to drive a Tesla Model S over 400 miles on a single charge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2012

Back in 2012, when the Model S was rated at 265 miles, a Florida owner claimed to have managed 423.5 miles in one, with some especially leisurely driving on rural roads, the tire pressure raised, and the climate control turned off.

Whether this means a true 400 highway miles yet or not, expect Tesla to keep nudging the range number—and its edge over other electric vehicles—farther ahead.