The Volkswagen ID.3 electric car is officially delayed a few months. BMW’s latest plug-in hybrid SUV gets a big battery. GM talks about getting in on the commercial EV business. And we have an update on the RAV4 Hybrid fuel-tank issue. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM CEO Mary Barra has explained the company's motivation behind getting into the electric commercial vehicle sector. The first such vehicle, GM’s electric van now being fast-tracked, will reportedly result in deliveries as soon as late 2021.

European first deliveries of the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback have been delayed to September, while the U.S.-bound ID.4 crossover still looks on time for deliveries by the end of the year.

The BMW X5 xDrive 45e steps up the power and more than doubles the electric range, although as with BMW’s other recent plug-in hybrid models, gas mileage ratings after running through the charge might have actually dropped.

We have an update on the 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid fuel-tank issue that’s led to notes from a number of our readers (thank you). Toyota confirms the issue will be a customer support campaign, not a recall, and that a complimentary fix is in the works.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority, you can check out spy shots of the BMW iNext electric SUV. With a roofline and look that closely follows the BMW X5 (and BMW’s other current mainstream SUVs), are we the only ones hoping for a little more distinction for all-electric?

