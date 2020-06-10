BMW invests in synthetic fuel for internal combustion engines. Kia and Hyundai keep refining heat-pump technology. And a lease deal already applies to the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is only starting to reach dealerships, and yet an impressive discount already applies—in the form of an “introductory lease” for the roomy 52-mpg sedan. It tops our list of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicle deals for the month of June.

BMW might have recently re-upped its commitment to electric cars, but it’s not putting all of its cards toward batteries—or even fuel cells. BMW’s venture-capital investment affiliate has led a $12.5 million round in Prometheus Fuels, a firm that plans to make gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from CO2, as part of a process it claims it can scale up.

Hyundai and Kia were among the first brands to widely use heat-pump technology in electric vehicles—starting with the Kia Soul EV more than six years ago. Now the brands say they’re continuing to develop and refine the range-preserving technology for their next-generation EVs.

Over at our partner site The Car Connection: Ford’s COO Jim Farley confirmed that the company intends to keep to the timeline they’ve already outlined for the fully electric F-150—with deliveries due within the next 24 months.

