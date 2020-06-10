Although the cheap low-interest or no-interest financing deals for new vehicles have mostly gone away, as the auto industry recalibrates supply to a new coronavirus-recovery norm for demand, many of them are still good through June in the green-car sector—leading to some standout deals for electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and hybrid vehicles.

According to our colleagues at CarsDirect, the 2020 Sonata Hybrid is already due to get a discount of up to $4,000 that applies both to leasing and low-interest financing.

The Sonata Hybrid is just arriving at dealerships, yet there are already discounts that apply. In a first drive of the Sonata Hybrid a few weeks ago, we found the roomy sedan to be an ideal high-mileage pick for those with long commutes.

In base Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue form—window-sticker EPA ratings of 50 mpg city, 54 highway, 52 combined—it’s being offered in Southern California with a $249 “introductory lease deal” for 36 months, with $2,699 due at signing and 10,000 miles per year.

As CarsDirect points out, that makes the Sonata Hybrid $21 cheaper to lease than a Toyota Prius Eco.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

That lease deal reflects a $3,000 incentive, but Hyundai is applying a $3,750 incentive to leases of the Sonata Hybrid Limited—the one with the solar roof—for 36 months, or $4,000 if you extend the contract out to 39 months.

On the sales side, Hyundai is offering 1.9% financing for 60 months on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid—likely a better way to go over the alternative $1,000 off. Meanwhile, remaining 2019 Sonata Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models have up to a $2,000 discount, plus 0% financing for up to 60 months.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

Also on the hybrid front, a 0% finance rate if being offered on the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, through Toyota dealerships in many regions of the U.S., according to CarsDirect. The difference between the two all-wheel-drive powertrains—about $1,000—might be outmoded by the savings of approximately $1,500 versus the 1.9% financing offered on the non-hybrid. And that might be just the incentive some shoppers need to step up from the standard Hybrid.

Perks for plug-ins

Among electric vehicles, both the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace are eligible for 0% financing on the I-Pace throughout the entire U.S. until June 30.

2019 Audi E-Tron - Best Car To Buy 2020

And California Toyota Prius shoppers who are thinking about the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid have plenty of incentive to go for it. Toyota is again giving the Prius Prime a better lease deal than the standard Prius. In Southern California its $289-a-month lease ($1,999 due) is effectively the same as the Prius Eco.