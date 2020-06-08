One of the most eagerly anticipated plug-in hybrids gets a range number. Barges go electric, and solar goes very, very big. And what does a car review from 1959 tell us about EVs today? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We dove into an electric-car review from 1959 and thought about what’s different and what’s stayed the same, then and now, about electric cars. The common thread is a whole lot of enthusiasm.

The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid has been rated at 37 miles—and it costs less than $35,000 before thinking about tax credits and incentives.

The electric crate motor kit from UK-based Swindon Powertrain we reported about months ago is now out, and ready for your EV project, at a price of about $7,800—although batteries aren’t included.

An all-electric barge in The Netherlands is the latest massive vehicle to go fully electric, with a particularly clever battery storage means here: the batteries are simply in a shipping container.

The vast 690 MW solar array approved last month on federal land in Nevada will be the biggest ever in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world.

_______________________________________

