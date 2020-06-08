The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid has been rated at 37 all-electric miles, Ford announced on Monday.

One key difference for the Escape Plug-In Hybrid versus the Ford Escape Hybrid is that the plug-in doesn’t offer all-wheel drive. The Plug-In Hybrid will be a front-wheel-drive-only model.

Although not yet confirmed by the EPA, the numbers reported by Ford in a press release far outdo the “more than 30 miles” originally anticipated—and are closer than we expected to those of the 42-mile Toyota RAV4 Prime.

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid packs a 14.4-kwh lithium-ion battery below the second-row seats, rather than in part of the cargo area, Ford says, with a total output of 221 horsepower from its two-motor planetary-gear hybrid system. In-depth specs for the plug-in haven’t yet been released to allow a comparison of cargo volume.

The Plug-In Hybrid charges on 240V in just 3.3 hours, or with a 120V AC outlet in as little as 10 hours, according to Ford.

2020 Ford Escape

Ford claims that the official MPGe number for the Escape Plug-In Hybrid is 100 MPGe, exceeding that of the RAV4 Hybrid. Although that’s a federal calculation that isn’t so useful for comparing vehicles, efficiency for the Plug-In Hybrid is otherwise rated at 41 mpg combined after running through a charge. To break them down city vs. highway, ratings are likely to closely follow those of the Hybrid, which gets 44 mpg city, 37 highway, 41 combined with front-wheel drive.

Ford says that the Escape Plug-In Hybrid will offer Auto EV, EV Now, and EV Later modes, with a new EV Charge mode that allows drivers to charge the battery while driving—so as to generate electric-only miles to use later.

European drivers have appreciated the latter feature when transitioning from highways into zero-emissions city center zones—and others might find it useful for simply going the last few miles home in the quieter, cleaner zero-emissions mode.

2020 Ford Escape

Months ago, pricing for the Escape Plug-In Hybrid was released. The Escape Plug-In Hybrid is offered in SE, SEL, and Titanium models, with the price starting at just $34,285, including a $1,245 destination fee. SE versions come with a heated driver’s seat, LED headlights and taillights, and a 6.0-inch touchscreen, while the $36,865 SEL model adds the option for a panoramic moonroof, plus standard fog lamps, roof rails, and a hands-free power tailgate. The top $40,180 Titanium model comes with Bang & Olufsen audio, leather seats, wireless charging, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

There's one more cost advantage for the Escape Plug-In Hybrid. Buyers will be offered a federal EV tax credit of up to about $6,400. That's before any state incentives, both of which could cut the price of the Escape PHEV to below that of the Escape Hybrid.