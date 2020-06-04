The largest commercial electric passenger plane can go 100 miles on batteries. Mercedes has outlined its plans to globally source batteries for localized EV production. And GM is reportedly working on an electric van. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The world’s largest commercial electric airplane—a converted Cessna—has been test-flown in Washington state, and although it was only airborne for about 30 minutes, it’s a big step forward for electrified flight.

Mercedes-Benz has added more detail about its plans to ramp up battery production for electric vehicles—via nine different battery factories overseen by the company and its affiliate Deutsche Accumotive.

GM is reportedly working on an electric van, for last-mile delivery use, that would be built in Michigan and could be out as soon as late 2021. Will it preempt upcoming efforts from Ford, Rivian, and others in the potentially lucrative fleet market?

And Nissan has again confirmed that its e-4orce all-wheel drive system, which Green Car Reports previewed in a test Leaf earlier this year, is headed for production—and expected to debut in a long-range electric crossover heralded by the 2019 Ariya concept.

