Toyota is recalling some RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 models to fix a possible manufacturing flaw in the front suspension.

The issue tracks back to “improper production conditions” from a supplier, such that the rigors of heavy acceleration and braking might eventually cause cracks in a lower control arm. If part were to break, it might result in the loss of vehicle control and an increased risk of a crash.

It potentially affects a relatively small percentage of these top-selling hybrid SUV models. In calendar year 2019, Toyota sold nearly 448,071 RAV4 models, with RAV4 Hybrids comprising 92,525 of those. Just 9,502 RAV4s are covered by the recall, including 2,172 RAV4 Hybrids.

Many more RAV4 Hybrid owners have another issue to contend with: the fuel-tank issue that prevents owners from (easily) filling the tank up all the way. For that, Toyota is still working on a solution.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

As Toyota notes, the front-suspension issue only affects vehicles made with a part manufactured from “a specific slab of steel material by a specific supplier under certain production conditions,” with the affected Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicles from the 2019 or 2020 model years but all produced between September 25 and October 29. And in an unusual twist, Toyota notes that about 1,000 of the vehicles affected by this were distributed to Puerto Rico.

Toyota also notes that it’s only applicable to the RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4, and that other Toyota or Lexus models—like the larger Toyota Highlander Hybrid or the same-size Lexus NX Hybrid weren’t manufactured with the affected material.

The recall will start notifying owners by mid-July 2020, and owners can contact Toyota at 888-270-9371 or the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236.