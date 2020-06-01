The Tesla Model 3 is outselling some longtime chart-topping nameplates in California. The RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid has a price tag. Audi starts an EV-focused team that sounds a lot like Ford’s Team Edison. And could the Kia Stinger go all-electric? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In California, the Tesla Model 3 has been outselling several longtime top-selling nameplates: the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry. Will that trend continue with Model Y?

Audi has set up a special team called Artemis to speed up EV development and create a “highly efficient electric car” due in 2024.

The Kia Stinger sport sedan could make the transition to all-electric at some point in the future, hinted the brand’s design boss.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime lineup now has a price tag, and if you consider state incentives and the federal EV tax credit, the 42-mile plug-in hybrid could potentially cost considerably less than a comparable RAV4 Hybrid.

And at our partner site Motor Authority: Amid the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with PSA Group, FCA’s Alfa Romeo brand is changing its electrification plans. The first EV from Alfa will now be a subcompact SUV based on the Tonale concept. Such a vehicle might be well-fitted for Europe—and for fitting in with PSA's more aggressive electric-vehicle goals.

