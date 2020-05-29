Hydrogen fuel-cell stations promise speedier throughput on busy weekends. A California city now claims to have the largest public fast-charging site. And Ford isn’t worried about low gas prices and EV adoption. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Pasadena, California, is now claiming to have the largest public DC fast-charging station in the U.S. That includes 24 Tesla Supercharger connectors.

France’s Air Liquide has rolled out higher-capacity, smaller-footprint hydrogen stations, for U.S. use, that offer dual nozzles—and the potential to get a lot more fuel-cell vehicles refueled.

Ford has revealed a little more about where it sees electric vehicle sales at the end of the decade; and the way its positioned its Mustang Mach-E, it’s not worried about low gas prices fueling EV avoidance.

And at our partner site Motor Authority: Nissan has revealed a turnaround strategy that includes cutting some models from the lineup and revamping its future-product plans. The plan still includes vehicles like the Ariya electric crossover, built on its electrified modular platform.

