The 600-mile Dyson electric car was revealed this weekend. Polestar outlines where its first U.S. showrooms will be. And ride-hailing is going to have to clean up its act in California. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 2 electric car is on its way to U.S. customers this summer, and Polestar Monday released details about where its first showrooms, called Polestar Spaces, will be—even though the car will technically be available for sale and delivery in all 50 states.

The Dyson electric car that was canceled last fall would have had a 600-mile range, claims its creator, and a price of $150,000 or more. The project had reached the point of building a working prototype—shown for the first time in an exclusive Sunday Times interview last weekend.

Electric trips on Uber and Lyft remain rare, despite announcements and initiatives from both companies. California is working on how it will mandate electric cars (and maybe some hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles) to help clean up ride-hailing.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority: Sometimes regulation produces some unexpected results. One such example is Porsche’s plan to make its internal-combustion engines bigger again in the near future to keep power up while complying with new real-world emissions tests.

_______________________________________

