Toyota has introduced new versions of the Venza utility vehicle and Sienna minivan, and they’re hybrid exclusive this time. The Lightyear One is one step closer with a production deal for its solar roof. And new high-power charging cables can handle more miles per minute and keep cool. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Netherlands startup Lightyear has made a deal for the production of its solar roof with Royal DSM—in hopes that the technology for the Lightyear One long-range electric car might also be used for other cars, vans, and buses.

One of the suppliers of equipment for high-power DC fast charging has shown what it claims to be the world’s first cables capable of a continuous 500 amps. With revamped cooling, they could be put to use soon with a number of upcoming electric cars claiming sub-20-minute charging times.

Toyota revealed two new all-hybrid models Monday morning. One of them, the 2021 Toyota Venza, slots in as a sleeker, more upscale alternative to the RAV4 Hybrid. The other, the 2021 Toyota Sienna, uses its hybrid-exclusive remake to refocus away from the diaper pail and toward weekend-getaway activities.

And this weekend, we reported on plans to ban even electric vehicles from big portions of Central London. The move, part of a social-distancing-motivated coronavirus recovery plan, would create one of the largest car-free area of any capital city in the world.

