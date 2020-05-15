The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be very speedy at restoring miles in short charging stops. We drove the all-electric Mini Cooper SE. And is the “million-mile battery” part of what Tesla is planning to show at its upcoming Battery Day? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A report out yesterday suggests that Tesla might be moving ahead with Chinese battery supplier CATL on its so-called million-mile battery—and that it might allow the automaker to be more competitive in its pricing vs. gasoline vehicles.

Ford has provided an update on charging times for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV—and they look in the same league as those of the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace.

One of our editors drove the 2020 Mini Cooper SE and found the experience rather jarring—both to his back, and to how he sees electric vehicles.

And our partner site The Car Connection just revisited one of GCR's favorite picks for busy families—the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. It’s great for those who intend to plug in as often as they can, even though logistics might not always allow it.

