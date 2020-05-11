Tesla might no longer be a California company. The Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is being cleared out under a great lease deal. Lexus is offering the strongest battery coverage yet—in Europe. And the Prius marks its 20th birthday—in the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, amid a dispute with local officials over whether Tesla can restart operations at its Fremont, California, assembly plant, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would plan to move its headquarters to Nevada or Texas, with its assembly operations potentially leaving California too.

The first Lexus electric car has an air-cooled battery pack—and attention-getting warranty coverage for the battery, for 10 years or more than 600,000 miles.

The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is being discontinued, and provided your local dealership has stock it’s being offered with the best lease deal of any PHEV right now.

And the 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition marks 20 years of the Prius in the U.S. New hybrid models will be announced next week, Toyota said, as we continue to wonder what form the next-generation 2022 Prius will take.

