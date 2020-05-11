The Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) is being discontinued, but Hyundai is offering a good lease deal on any of the sedans still left on dealership lots.

Hyundai cut the monthly lease payment on the plug-in hybrid model by $60 a month, and the amount due at signing by $400, according to Cars Direct. At $229 a month (for 36 months) with $2,599 due at signing, the Sonata now offers the most affordable lease on any plug-in hybrid, the website said.

This deal may not be available outside California and the ZEV states that follow its emissions rules. The robust market for green cars in these states usually leads automakers to focus more marketing effort on them.

It should be easier to find a Sonata Plug-In Hybrid in California than in most other states, at any rate. Cars Direct noted that the plug-in hybrid is harder to find than the standard Sonata, but we found a bounty of them at a few dealerships. One Southern California dealership listed 22 of them in stock at the time of publication.

2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid

The plug-in hybrid is from the 2019 model year only. The Sonata got a redesign for the 2020 model year, but only with gasoline and hybrid powertrains. Hyundai opted not to replace the outgoing-generation plug-in hybrid.

Instead, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets top-level equipment, including a solar roof, and the PHEV powertrain will move to a crossover later this year.

For 2020, the Ioniq hatchback offers Hyundai's lone plug-in hybrid version, with an EPA-rated 119 MPGe combined and 29 miles of electric range. The Ioniq is also sold as a hybrid, and as the Ioniq Electric, with an all-electric powertrain.