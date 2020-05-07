The German automaker BMW isn’t changing its electric vehicle plans in the downturn. Volvo’s second electric model could arrive with a sophisticated set of self-driving hardware. And we take a look at what the design process looked like for VW’s ID electric vehicles. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen’s design chief, Klaus Bischoff talked the press through the company’s all-digital design process that applied to its entire fully electric ID family. And there might be a design for an electric Beetle in VW’s cache.

Volvo announced that its upcoming SPA2 platform, due starting in 2022 and underpinning an electric version of the XC90 SUV, will include a new generation of sensor hardware—including lidar. That will allow a Highway Pilot option that might compare to GM’s Super Cruise or Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot.

In an update on how it stands in the face of the coronavirus crisis, BMW re-upped its commitment to electric vehicles and its schedule for rolling them out—including the iNext and i4 due in the U.S. Hydrogen fuel-cell development remains a part of the company’s passenger-vehicle vision, too.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection: Pickups outsold cars for the first time ever last month. Is it a short-term swing because of the way the coronavirus slowdown hit, or the result of an accelerated move away from cars?

