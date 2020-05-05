Volkswagen is thinking of creating a new brand around its most affordable EVs. Garbage trucks are going all-electric, too. And should Cash for Clunkers look directly at tailpipe emissions for a reboot? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Does it make sense for Volkswagen to create a new brand for its affordable electric vehicles? Given the recent history of other price-conscious urban brands, like Mercedes’ Smart, Nissan’s Datsun, and BMW’s Mini, VW would have some daunting market-research homework ahead.

A full-size, all-electric garbage truck is being tested in the Netherlands by DAF—and with short, urban routes it seems like the perfect big-truck format for retiring diesel.

People are already starting to discuss the possibility of a program like Cash for Clunkers to stimulate car sales—and cleaning up U.S. vehicles—in an economic slowdown. As Green Car Reports argues, this time around it should be emissions, not gas mileage, that’s the basis for such a program.

And over at The Car Connection: Comparing the 2020 Toyota Corolla vs. the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, only one of them comes in high-mileage form today. But later this year with the introduction of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, it will be time for GCR to take a closer look at how these two compare.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter