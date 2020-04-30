A profitable first quarter, optimism about Model Y, and a 400-mile Model S were among Tesla’s non-rant-related takeaways from its official Q1 update. The CHAdeMO standard for fast charging looks like it has a future after all. And Bollinger shows the specific foundation for some tough work trucks. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Bollinger Motors has introduced a B2 Chassis Cab version of its heavy-duty, all-electric Class 3 electric trucks—meaning that upfitters and companies will have the fundamentals for the custom-made specialty work trucks they need.

The CHAdeMO format for DC fast-charging has been around for a decade. With the rival CCS format closing in, it’s revealed CHAdeMO 3.0, which aligns it with China’s GB/T standard and claims possible backwards compatibility with CCS—maybe creating something that automakers will see as a step ahead.

Tesla turned another profit in the first quarter, despite plant shutdowns part of the time at its factories in China and the U.S. In an update letter Tesla touted its efficiencies in ramping up Model Y production, and claimed the new model was profitable from the start.

From the analyst and investor call that followed, CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Tesla Model S is already at an EPA-cycle 400 miles of range—just not quite officially yet. He also said that there will be an announcement on the next Gigafactory (U.S.) within the next three months.

Over at our partner site Motor Authority: The troubled Chinese electric-car maker Nio has been thrown a $1 billion lifeline of support by a consortium of Chinese state-owned enterprises.