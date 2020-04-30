Although there are plenty of electric trucks in the works, Detroit-based Bollinger Motors is one of the few all-electric efforts aiming to produce what many serious work-truck users need as a foundation: the B2 Chassis Cab.

Heavy-duty pickups are commonly offered in tough chassis-cab formats that let companies and specialized upfitters put together the work trucks they need.

Those specialty vehicles produced might be tow trucks, or even ambulances, construction vehicles, groundskeeping trucks, and they’re all too often powered either by very thirsty gasoline engines or by sooty diesel engines that don’t comply with passenger-vehicle emissions standards. So there’s a lot of potential to clean up tailpipe emissions by going all-electric.

Bollinger B2 chassis cab Bollinger B2 chassis cab Bollinger B2 chassis cab Bollinger B2 chassis cab

With this setup, Bollinger only mentions offering its smaller 120-kwh battery pack, including what we assume is the same water-cooled integrated thermal management system. The B2 Chassis Cab will also have a dual-motor drive system, all-terrain capabilities, a hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension, and electronic stability control—plus the pass-through for storage of long items.

The B2 Chassis Cab will be offered in 2-door or 4-door cabs, with multiple wheelbase lengths. It can handle a 5,000-pound payload, while Bollinger’s Class 3 E-Chassis underneath can accommodate vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVRW) of between 10,000 pounds and 14,000 pounds.

Bollinger B2 chassis cab Bollinger B2 chassis cab Bollinger B2 chassis cab

The B1 SUV and the B2 pickup, and the E-Chassis itself, will be made starting in 2021, according to Bollinger—although the company hasn’t yet announced exactly where. The B2 Chassis Cab will be added starting in late 2021, and it will be offered as a full-cab chassis or a cutaway-cab chassis (essentially front seats only).