Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in January that a 400-mile range for the Model S isn’t far away

Musk wasn’t exaggerating. Today he revealed that the company’s flagship electric sedan passed the 400-mile mark about two months ago.

In Tesla’s quarterly update call Tuesday—before the call devolved into a series of rants from Musk about coronavirus policy and failing infrastructure—the CEO noted that Tesla has recently improved the rated mileage of the Model S to 391 miles and the Model X to 351 miles, but the real Model S rating today should be 400 miles.

2020 Tesla Model X

With the frequency of Tesla’s range boosts, you might think the EPA isn’t managing to keep up. But that’s not quite the case here, Musk went on to explain.

“When we did the last EPA test, unfortunately EPA left the car door open and the keys in the car,” Musk explained—overnight, so the car went into its “waiting for driver” mode and lost 2% of its range.

“As soon as the EPA reopens for testing, we will redo the test, and we’re extremely confident that we’ll achieve a 400-mile or greater range with the Model S,” he said.

2020 Tesla Model S

Musk reiterated that for the past two months, the true range of the Model S has been 400 miles. He wasn’t yet specific about whether that upgrade applies to cars previously built.

The Model S will be the first electric car to reach 400 rated miles. It already has the highest rated range of any EV.

“Of course we’re not stopping there, we’ll always continue pushing for improved range over time and improving handling, acceleration, and all the little details that make a Tesla special,” he summed.

On the performance side, that includes the upcoming tri-motor Plaid upgrade, which is expected to push the Model S into new performance territory. And an anticipated larger battery of around 110 kwh might keep its most likely rival yet, the Lucid Air, at bay in the range game.