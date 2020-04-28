What started with the Prius has now hit 15 million. Hyundai hybrids tackle battery downsizing with a novel approach. And Chicago is requiring more EV charge points. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Chicago has made a move that requires more charge points to be installed in large-scale residential and commercial development. It might seem bold, but it’s likely closer to what other big cities should be doing to keep from becoming charging deserts.

All hybrids from Hyundai—including the 2020 Sonata Hybrid and, by extension, the 2021 Elantra Hybrid arriving later in the year—have now purged the big, heavy 12-volt accessory batteries, the automaker confirmed.

Toyota has hit another milestone for hybrids: 15 million sold globally. Even with the Prius clearly in the midst of an identity crisis, the pace isn’t slowing either, as the automaker feeds its mileage-boosting systems into new model lines and boosts availability.

