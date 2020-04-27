Just as widely expected, the Tesla Model Y battery pack is virtually identical to that of the Model 3.

That's a top-level conclusion of Sandy Munro, of Munro & Associates, who has been conducting a teardown of the Model Y, with running commentary comparing the electric crossover to its sedan sibling.

In a video comparing the Model Y and Model 3 battery packs, Munro noted that they are basically the same, with only small differences on the Model Y pack.

That said, there are going to be many further insights from studying the details, components, and assembly methods, which is what Munro does in order to produce reports that can help other companies bypass what might otherwise be learning experiences.

Tesla replaced the fiber padding between the pack and body with strips of foam, representing a major cost reduction, Munro said. It also eliminated some parts, including an AC filter wire harness trough, protective cover for fuses, and two high-voltage safety switch terminal caps. The design of the battery cooling line was also improved.

However, in a separate video focusing on other aspects of the car, Munro found some areas Tesla could potentially improve.

Munro was disappointed not to see a dramatic improvement in the length of wiring used in the Model Y—something Tesla CEO Elon Musk had hinted at an earlier point was still on the way in this vehicle, even after it had been revealed that there would otherwise be a high level of carry-over components from the Model 3.

The Model Y was originally going to be built on a completely different communications architecture from the Model 3. Musk said three months later that he was reeled back from the project, saying it would have been "insanity."

Munro was also disappointed that the Model Y did not have "power out" capability that might in the future allow V2H capability—or to discharge electricity to another vehicle or external devices (outside of the modest AC outlets that many vehicles offer).

Rivian has already said at least some of this capability will be baked into its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. The Nissan Leaf has the potential for V2H capability, and at least one device, the Quasar, will soon allow it in the U.S. without an expensive energy-storage system like a Powerwall.

The teardown of the Model Y also revealed a clever cost-cutting measure built into the Model 3. The sedan has bolt holes meant that fit the brackets that hold the front motor assembly in the Model Y, even on rear-wheel drive models that do not have a front motor. DIY upgraders will love it as it gives them an opportunity.

Munro's earlier teardown nuggets from the Model Y have pointed out plenty of smart improvements, including how it packaged its efficiency-boosting heat pump.

Munro became well-known in the Tesla community for his early critique of the Model 3's construction. Tesla has since acknowledged many of his criticisms as points for improvement.