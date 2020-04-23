Hydrogen fuel cells are very quickly shifting over to the commercial space. Polestar updates on the price and delivery time for its upcoming electric car, the Polestar 2. And Ford makes an electric Mustang that goes very, very fast. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Although some are still getting over the shock of calling the upcoming Mach-E electric SUV a Mustang, Ford has already introduced a second one: a drag-racing, all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 that could be the quickest pony car ever.

Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler has allied with Volvo Trucks to develop and make commercial-scale hydrogen fuel cells for trucks later in the decade. That prompted the end for Mercedes’ development of fuel-cell cars, as well as an immediate discontinuation of the Mercedes-Benz F-Cell hydrogen fuel-cell SUV.

And the Polestar 2 is set for summer deliveries in the U.S. It also now has an official price for the market—although it could be some time before we see the more affordable version.





_______________________________________

