Byton reports that it’s still aiming for a U.S. arrival in 2021. Joplin jumps in to woo Tesla. And the EPA decides to hold the line on particulate pollution. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Byton M-Byte electric SUV is ramping up in pre-production in China, and the company confirmed that it’s still on track for a U.S. arrival in the latter half of 2021.

Even amid the coronavirus outbreak, cities are wooing Tesla over the possibility of a Cybertruck factory in their town. So far, Joplin, Missouri, is the most vocal.

The U.S. EPA has rejected the possibility of tighter standards for soot and particulate matter. As a lung-related pandemic rages—with mortality recently linked to fine particulates—the agency proposed to stay the course with current standards set in 2012.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection: The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla used to be efficiency-minded picks for cost-conscious commuters, but they play a somewhat different role today. Check out how they compare.

