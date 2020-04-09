Electrify America cuts fast-charging prices for Kia Niro EV owners. Air pollution is linked to mortality in this pandemic. And the company using a former GM plant in Ohio has released more about orders for its upcoming electric work truck. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lordstown Motors is aiming for the fleet and work-truck crowd with its upcoming electric pickup, called the Endurance. This week it announced another 1,000 tentative orders for the Endurance, and teased the truck’s hill-start traction.

Electrify America is offering a deal on DC fast charging for those with the Kia Niro EV at up to 100 kw. It doesn’t add up to much of a bargain, however.

Air pollution—especially from fossil-fuel-burning transportation and power generation—has already been connected to higher death rates in the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes at a time when the EPA has chosen not to enforce emissions standards.

And in the Tesla world, Cheetah Stance is trending. Over at our partner site Motor Authority, see why it gives a slight boost to acceleration times.

