Charging infrastructure for commercial trucks could use some help in Europe. A teardown reveals the Model Y’s heat pump and some other engineering differences. And we have some advice on making your battery last. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has distilled advice on how to make your electric vehicle battery last longer into five useful points.

The charging infrastructure for commercial electric trucks in Europe is lacking, compared to the CO2 targets that regulators seek to achieve, a new study from a trade group finds. The U.S. could face some of the same challenges.

Tesla has also decided to use a heat pump for the first time in its Model Y. A teardown recently took an up-close look at this component that could potentially add to driving range.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection you can page through a full review of the 2020 Kia Niro EV.

