Tesla might give more owners access to Autopilot as an upgrade. Mercedes is working on a challenger for the Model S Plaid. And how about a solar driveway? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

At least one company is now enabling solar driveways, via paver tiles, and says that a connected solar driveway together with energy storage might power an entire household. Is this a good idea?

Tesla might give those who own an early-build Model 3 Long Range without Autopilot the chance to upgrade to a basic version of the driver-assistance suite within the carmaker’s app.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a high-performance AMG version of its upcoming EQS electric luxury flagship. Could it challenge the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid?

Over at our partner site Motor Authority, electric propulsion components are scaling up. One such example is this gigantic electric motor developed by an Australian company called HyperPower Technologies. It’s capable of making 1,340 horsepower—good for drag-racing, mining, or high-speed rail.

And are you driving less? A few auto insurers are already sending payments back to motorists who are sheltering in place.

