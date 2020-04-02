Rivian has made a lot of progress toward U.S. production of electric trucks, but things are put on hold for now. Lucid teases more than 400 miles of real-world highway driving for its upcoming Air. And Karma is boasting of its platform’s flexibility...any takers? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Karma Automotive, which has continued to develop its E-Flex extended-range EV platform from the Fisker Karma—featuring it in the Karma Revero GT and GTS—says that it’s flexible enough to be used as the basis for vans or even supercars.

Prototypes for the Lucid Air electric sedan have covered more than 400 miles per charge at real California highway speeds, the company reported today with a new video teasing the accomplishment.

Rivian has reported a delay for its R1T and R1S electric trucks, which were originally due to be produced starting at the end of the year; just before it temporarily shut things down for the pandemic, it released a glimpse inside the former Mitsubishi assembly plant in Illinois that’s being reconfigured to make EVs.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority: While Volkswagen is readying for its global electric-vehicle push, it’s still planning more plug-in hybrids for Europe—something it’s ruled out for the U.S.

_______________________________________

