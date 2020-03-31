BYD is thinking safety first with a new battery. BMW’s upcoming fuel-cell SUV will be quick. And the U.S. EPA has released its controversial final rule that could relax vehicle fuel efficiency below what automakers say they can easily meet. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Trump administration has released a final rule for lowering gas mileage targets—and increasing CO2 emissions—for U.S. vehicles through the 2026 model year.

Chinese automaker BYD has revealed a new safety-oriented battery, called Blade, for its upcoming Han flagship electric sedan.

BMW might be sharing its next-generation hydrogen fuel-cell stack with Toyota, but it’s revealed that with a battery boost system its upcoming i Hydrogen Next fuel-cell SUV will likely offer more power.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection, browse full reviews like this newly updated review of the 2020 Ford Escape lineup, including the new Escape Hybrid.

