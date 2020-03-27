Pickups haven’t become more fuel-efficient at the rate of other vehicles. Storing electric vehicles requires being thoughtful about the battery. And the 3-Series plug-in hybrid is back. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

BMW’s has rolled out a new plug-in hybrid 3-Series—now confirmed for the U.S. as the 2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive. This time around it’s embracing the electric side—with more electric range and an electric boost function—rather than aiming to convince shoppers that plugging in will put a damper on their fun.

Pickups are very heavy. And as cars, crossovers, SUVs, and vans have become lighter and more fuel efficient at an impressive rate in recent years, the improvement has been frustratingly flat for pickups. Ahead of the electric trucks coming soon, have the fuel-saving technologies introduced for trucks over the past few years started to turn the tide?

If you’ve suddenly been asked to stay home—as nearly all Americans have at this point—what should you be doing with an electric car you don’t plan to drive for weeks?

And for those of you with internal-combustion vehicles in the garage, consult this great advice piece on whether you should run your car during the virus lockdown at our partner site The Car Connection. Be well this weekend.

