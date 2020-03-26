Honda has the sedan with the highest city gas mileage. The Nissan Leaf is about to become more useful—as a home energy device. And Toyota is partnering to make more hydrogen fuel-cell semis. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Provided you’re not ready to consider cars with charging ports, the 2021 Honda Insight has the highest city mpg of any sedan. That could prove useful for those who prefer the body style but mostly take shorter trips.

Toyota is ramping up its efforts to put hydrogen fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks. It’s partnered with Hino to develop a new electric semi that’s powered by two next-generation fuel-cell stacks from the 2021 Toyota Mirai.

Those who have a Nissan Leaf or other CHAdeMO vehicle might soon be able to use it as a home energy device with the introduction of the Wallbox Quasar. It’s been an advantage for the Leaf all along that Nissan has chosen not to take advantage of.

And times are suddenly tougher for car shoppers. Check our partner site The Car Connection for the full rundown on which automotive brands—and lenders—already have special provisions and deals for those affected by the coronavirus slowdown.

