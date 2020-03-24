Jaguar Land Rover plans some larger electric SUVs. Volkswagen is teasing us again with a Microbus conversion—this time, one you might potentially be able to buy. And the Polestar 2 is now being made in China and mostly on schedule. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 2 is being produced in China right now, the automaker reported Monday. And it even confirmed that, barring possible pandemic-related issues, it’s due for U.S. deliveries as soon as this summer.

Volkswagen has again stoked some electric enthusiasm with a Microbus conversion—this one done by a company in Germany rather than California. The photo set on this one is beautiful and yes, it makes us look forward to the reconceived electric Bus on the way in 2022.

Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly working on several new fully electric crossover models after the Jaguar XJ sedan due as soon as late 2021. The Jaguar J-Pace and Land Rover “Road Rover” (yet to be named) will be larger models, perhaps sized closer to the Audi E-Tron and Tesla Model X.

And on to another British automaker: Aston Martin’s RapideE electric-car project might be dead, but it’s definitely carrying on with plans to electrify. The exclusive brand has announced a new V-6 engine that works together with hybrid or plug-in hybrid systems developed in-house.

