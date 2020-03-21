Which compact car will soon be offered in a 50-mpg hybrid version?

What efficiency-boosting device does the Model Y have for the first time in a Tesla?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending March 20, 2020.

This week brought an unexpectedly high number of future-product announcements. BMW revealed that it’s developing a fully electric version of its 7-Series flagship—one that will sell alongside other versions. Hyundai rolled out its 2021 Elantra compact sedan, which this time will be offered in a hybrid version offering 50 mpg or more. And electrified versions of the Kia Sorento are on the way. Although we’re not yet sure if the U.S. is getting the hybrid or plug-in hybrid Sorento—or both—they’ll fit right in with the brand’s mission to scale up the number of electrified vehicles.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

The 2020 Kia Niro EV enters its second model year with larger screens and a slight facelift, although its range and charging numbers carry over.

On Tuesday, we brought you our first drive of the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, then followed it with an assessment of why this model is an important part of the plan for hybrid vehicles to make up half of Honda’s lineup by the end of the 2030.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid - First Drive, March 2020

Tesla started deliveries of the Model Y last Friday—just after bumping the top listed range of the model to 316 miles. As more information and specs emerged through deliveries and the owner’s manual, we learned that the model will offer no towing capability but will have an efficiency-boosting heat pump.

Later in the week, with social distancing the new norm, and Tesla’s main assembly plant temporarily shutting down, ir embraced touchless deliveries for Model Y and more.

Earlier in the week, we reminded you that the $35k Tesla Model 3 still does exist. It’s offered as an “off-menu” option that buyers have to request from Tesla.

Smartroad Gotland

The dynamic wireless charging system that’s been tested in Sweden for cargo trucks has been pronounced a success. Now it’s time to accelerate the project to highway speeds. And in Norway, an organization conducted a winter test of 20 electric cars and found a predictable loss of range and reliable range meters—although some models clearly did better than others.

Samsung earlier in the month announced a development prototype for solid-state battery tech that could effectively double energy density by volume.

Volkswagen is reportedly working on an ID.1 urban electric minicar that would replace the e-Up and be based on the carmakers mass-market MEB underpinnings for EVs.

Solar panels on a Walmart store

In many parts of the world, renewables like wind and solar will soon be (or already are) cheaper than coal.

And does new road construction actually be making traffic congestion worse? A wide-reaching report released recently confirms that to be the case.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter