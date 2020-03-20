A test of dynamic in-road charging is a success—on a small scale. Tesla deliveries go touchless to stay safe—and maybe become a little more convenient. And the next-generation Kia Sorento may get a hybrid system and perhaps a plug. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Just as it’s started delivering Model Y crossovers to customers and is now facing potential public-health concerns in doing so, Tesla is starting “touchless” deliveries that take advantage of the app-based security features in the Model Y and Model 3 and avoid human contact. Tesla’s Fremont factory is temporarily suspending production next Monday, though.

The world’s first test of a scalable in-road dynamic wireless charging for electric trucks has been declared a success; now it’s time to move it up to highway speeds.

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento will likely offer hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions—or perhaps both—after it arrives in the U.S. later this year. Scaling its plug-in hybrids up would fit right in with Kia’s aim to sell a million “eco-friendly vehicles” annually by 2025.

And while many of you likely have great expectations about the propulsion system—and efficiency—of your next vehicle, sometimes it’s the little things that make new cars feel like a leap ahead. At our partner site The Car Connection, check out this list of small but thoughtful new car features.

_______________________________________

