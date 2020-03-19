BMW will be adding an all-electric version of its large-and-luxurious 7-Series sedan. The Kia Niro gets bigger screens for 2020. And a major battery maker reports progress on the solid-state battery front. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

One of the world’s biggest battery suppliers, Samsung, has announced that it has a development prototype using solid-state tech to effectively double energy density versus current EV batteries.

The BMW 7-Series is going all-electric—not for its entire lineup, but for the most powerful version of BMW’s flagship sedan, the company’s CEO revealed.

The 2020 Kia Niro EV gets larger infotainment touchscreens, plus a slight update to its styling, with a modest price hike—but no changes to its 239-mile rated range or its fast-charging rates of up to 100 kw.

And our partner site Motor Authority summed up the current state of vehicle production, which has ground to a halt at many North American plants. While the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada is still running, Tesla’s Fremont plant has been ordered to stop production and may run with a fraction of its workforce, according to reports.

