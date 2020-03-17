Volkswagen has some electric urban hatchbacks in the works—based on its platform for affordable, mass-produced EVs. Coal isn’t making much economic sense. And we took Honda’s first hybrid crossover out for a drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda’s first electrified light-truck model—the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid crossover—is now reaching dealerships. Green Car Reports drove it last week and this morning posted our driving impressions on this model that will compete with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Ford Escape Hybrid.

VW is working on not one, but at least two, cars that are smaller than its ID.3 electric hatchback. By 2023 or so, European shoppers will have the option of both an ID.2 electric hatchback positioned to take on the Renault Zoe, plus a newly defined ID.1 urban electric minicar intended to replace the little e-Up EV. It’s all to be built on VW’s MEB platform for affordable electric cars—but sadly, unlikely to ever arrive in the U.S.

According to the findings of a financial think-tank, energy from renewables like wind and solar will soon be cheaper than coal—in many parts of the world. It’s as strong of an argument as ever for electric cars, which keep getting cleaner as the grid does.

And from our partner site Motor Authority, BMW is planning to cut 50 percent of its “traditional” powertrains—anything without a form of electrification—starting in 2021, in its quest to reduce emissions.

