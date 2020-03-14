Which automaker said lithium-ion battery packs might be too heavy for smaller sports cars?

Who was hit with more than $850,000 in fines for diesel emissions?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending March 13, 2020.

This week brought at least a couple of top-level decisions that mean fewer electric-vehicle choices for Americans. BMW revealed that the iX3 electric crossover won’t be coming to the U.S. after all. And the Clarity Electric—Honda’s only electric car for the U.S.—won’t be coming back.

BMW Concept iX3

We also continued to process GM’s EV Day from last week—including our detailed look (sans pictures) at the significantly revamped 2021 Chevy Bolt EV (new seats!) and a stretched 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV. However the EUV still won’t have all-wheel drive. And GM’s announcements last week included a hint that it might be considering an electric Chevrolet Camaro—or at least an electric sporty coupe.

Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is looking for another U.S. assembly location for its Cybertruck, and more Model Y.

Bollinger revealed that it plans to offer up the chassis beneath its B1 and B2 electric trucks for use as a commercial-vehicle platform.

Porsche sees today’s lithium-ion battery packs as too heavy for its smaller sports cars, according to the company’s R&D boss.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is getting attention (and orders) from those who’ve owned a Mustang before, as well as more people who aren’t Ford drivers.

In the tech department, a UK company claims to have the most power-dense electric motor designed for use in EVs. Goodyear revealed an intriguing tire concept—one that uses capsules of tire compound to regenerate the tread of the tire as you drive. And a new DC fast-charging algorithm claims to help batteries last longer by reducing heat—although some of its strategies already appear to be used by Tesla and other EV makers.

One especially surprising conclusion from this week we reported on: At least at the extremes, cheap tires can actually produce more particulate emissions than what’s emitted from a car’s tailpipe.

2020 Citroen Ami

The stubby-faced little Citroën Ami minicar goes less than 30 mph but more than 40 miles on a charge—and it’s being offered in France for less than $23 a month.

Electrify America has opened its 100th charging station in California—including a mix of DC fast charging and Level 2 stations.

Regulators are ready to slap penalties on those who tamper with emissions devices. The Diesel Brothers made smoke-billowing diesel trucks that violated emissions laws part of a show—a very public show that’s led to fines of more than $850,000.

David

Falling gas prices used to signal a market shift away from more efficient vehicles. Does the same thing apply to electric vehicles—Teslas, for instance?

And the so-called Active Sound Control could make your Model 3 sound like a Lamborghini. If that’s what you really want.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter