Deliveries of the Ford Mustang Mach-E haven't begun yet, but in the meantime Ford is releasing smaller tidbits of information—about the people making reservations for the electric crossover, for instance.

Ford claims six out of 10 Mach-E reservation holders are coming from other brands. These customers haven't purchased a Ford (or Lincoln) in 15 years, according to the automaker.

Known in the industry as "conquest" customers, these converts are highly prized by automakers because they represent growth in market share.

Ford said the conquest rate for the Mach-E is 10% higher than the rate for the rest of its lineup.

Making the Mach-E a crossover may have helped. Nearly three quarters of reservations specified all-wheel drive, a number that jumped to nine out of 10 in snowy New England, Ford noted.

But the Mach-E isn't being completely ignored by Ford loyalists. The automaker said one in four reservation holders have owned a Mustang before.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

That indicates Ford was on the right track using the Mustang name for the Mach-E, a decision that has proven controversial due to the vast difference between the electric crossover and the traditional Mustang coupe and convertible.

Ford previously said it had Mach-E reservations in all 50 states, indicating both interest from customers and willingness by the automaker to expand sales beyond California and other markets already friendly to electric cars.

However, Ford hasn't released the actual number of reservations it has.

The automaker did previously say that sales volumes would be somewhat limited for the first year, but that it will eventually have the potential to produce up to 50,000 Mach-E crossovers (or derivatives) per year at the vehicle's Cuautitlan, Mexico, factory.

The Mach-E will be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, as well as state and local incentives that could knock as much as $10,000 off the $43,895 base price.

Ford previously told Green Car Reports that it continues to test pre-production Mach-E vehicles, and that it "will be available simultaneously in both the U.S. and key European markets late this year."