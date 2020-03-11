Tesla’s reservation page for its eagerly anticipated Cybertruck still indicates that the company plans to begin deliveries of at least one version in late 2021. And yet the company has just revealed one of the first concrete indications that it’s homing in on a production location for the new product.

CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced, via Twitter, that the all-electric carmaker was “scouting locations” for a Cybertruck Gigafactory in the “central USA.”

Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

Musk followed that Tweet directly with another, clarifying that the same facility would make its Model Y crossover for the East Coast, too.

Tesla Model Y

According to TechCrunch, Tesla is already in talks with officials in Nashville—not far from Nissan’s Leaf plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Volkswagen’s facility in Chattanooga, which is currently undergoing an $800 million expansion to accommodate the production of fully electric products for the U.S. market—including its VW ID.4 electric crossover and other future VW electric products.

Tesla currently builds all of its U.S.-market vehicles in Fremont, California, at a plant that it has owned since 2010 and started making the Model S in 2012.

Tesla rang in the new year and new decade with a global manufacturing presence. The only other plant in the world that currently makes Tesla vehicles is in China—so far only for the local market. But that is due to change starting next year, when Tesla could start building vehicles at its Giga 4 factory, now under construction in Germany.

Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada [CREDIT - YouTube user California Phantom]

At various points, Musk has mentioned the possibility of building vehicles at the company’s Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada; but a more central location may serve Tesla well for transportation and logistics.

Musk previously said that the company anticipates an annual demand of up to a million Model Y vehicles per year.