BMW has shown the concept version of its Tesla Model 3 rival, and it’s looking nearly ready for production. Byton is positioning its business for sales and service in Europe. Renault shows a concept EV that looks beyond 2025. And there’s now a name for the electric crossover headed to VW dealerships as soon as late this year. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Byton has detailed more about how it will sell and service its vehicles in Europe—with online ordering and configuring but the use of dealer groups for delivery and service—as well as how drivers there will charge. Expect a similar approach in the U.S.

BMW is one step closer to revealing its long-awaited electric-sedan rival to the Tesla Model 3, due next year. Called the Concept i4, it previews a minimalist interior around a curved display screen, which BMW says will carry over to production.

The Renault Morphoz electric concept teases a spacious, flexible interior, a shape that can be built on its upcoming EV platform shared with Nissan, and a future beyond 2025 and a time of “personal shareable electric mobility.”

Volkswagen has confirmed the long-expected name of the production electric crossover based on its ID Crozz concept—the ID.4—and it is still expected to reach U.S. customers by the end of the year.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter